Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, September 29

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, September 29 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.
Do you currently have a business and want to learn how to use technology tools available to you? Elkins Public Library wants to help so they are hosting a Zoom webinar that will help you more about how to maximize your web traffic. The event is starts at 1:00 p.m. Once you register for the meeting, you will receive the Zoom link.
Here’s a way you can get creative and pay respects to an icon. Inspired by RBG’s accomplishments, “Painting With Mrs. Guillory” invites you to join her at 6:00 p.m. and paint Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Social distancing will be observed so spaces for this class are limited. The cost is $30 and all supplies are included.
The Anne Kittrell Art Gallery at the University of Arkansas invites you to celebrate the end of their September exhibit. The featured art is from Fayetteville-based photographer Stephen Ironside. Ironsides’ exhibit is entitled “Same Same But Different” and is inspired by his travels. The closing night reception is from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Here’s a way you can give back. Like many cultural institutions, the Scott Family Amazeum relies on the community for support. When the Amazeum temporarily closed from March through July 2020, a significant part of operating revenue was lost. The Amzeum has set up the Curiosity Fund to help refuel curiosity so families can continue to explore, discover, wonder, and create.