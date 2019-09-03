Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, September 3

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, September 3 sponsored by Dr Pepper.

Think you have what it takes to be in a symphony? The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas is holding auditions for the 2019-2020 SONA Singers. These singers will perform one concert in December and another in February. Auditions will take place on Saturday, September 7 at Bentonville High School. For more information and to schedule an appointment, click here.

You can help save a life by donating blood. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Red Cross and Sport Clips are partnering for the “Saving Lives Never Looked So Good Campaign.” During the month of September, if you give blood, you will get a free haircut coupon for Sport Clips. To make an appointment or to find a blood drive near you, click here.

If you are looking to relax with some music tonight we’ve got just the place. Meteor Guitar Gallery is having a House Concert in Bentonville with singer/songwriter Matthew Clark. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. The event lasts from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

If you are looking to get your tasting tour on “Savor the Flavor” is Tuesday, September 3 on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The event is benefiting Faith in Action’s mission to provide non-medical servies to homebound seniors in our area. Admissions is $45. For additional information, click here.