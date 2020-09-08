Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, September 8

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, September 8 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.
If you’re ready to turn your side hustle into a career, Startup Junkie wants to help. You can join a virtual lunch session called The Woman Entrepreneur’s Road Map to Getting Your Business Off the Ground. Martha with Startup Junkie will lead and session beginning at 12:00 p.m. and will cover a number of topics including business structure, funding ideas and more. Lunch will be delivered by Luncher to those in NWA.
Sweet Freedom Cheese wants to give you a free lunchtime snack. Drop by the cheese shop located at 8th Street Market in Bentonville from noon to 6:30 p.m. for free cheese. You heard that right, free cheese! While supplies last the cheesemongers will be serving cambozola, which is described as a brie and blue cheese flavor. You can also sample the champignon mushroom, which is described as a soft-ripened bloomy rind cheese with hand-picked white mushrooms.
Here’s an online event happening today through the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. Learn how you can help the fascinating monarch butterflies with the help of the experts. The class will take place virtually, registration is required and space is limited. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non members.
If you’re feeling creative, then join the Amazeum’s Maker Meetup. Here’s your chance to connect and learn with local makers and educators virtually. The virtual meet up will take place at 6:30 p.m. and at this meet up educators and makers will share tips and tricks to make mask-wearing more comfortable. Bring your favorite mask, a mask problem, or mask tip and get ready to swap ideas.