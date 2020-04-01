Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, April 1

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, April 1 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Break out your colored pencils, markers and crayons. Downtown Bentonville is hosting a color the city contest. For your chance to enter print or draw an official Downtown Bentonville coloring sheet. Let your creativity fly and color your chosen drawing. Then post your photo on Instagram on our feed or in your stories and be sure to tag Downtown Bentonville and include the hashtag. Ten winners will be chosen on April 6 to win a $40 dollar gift card to a downtown business of your choice. For rules, regulations, and details about entering, click here.

Take your art project “to infinity and beyond.” Art Feeds has another fun project kit that is out of this world. You can snag an outer space exploration project box! The kits are $25 and have everything your kids need to bring the rings of Saturn right to your kitchen table. Make sure you share what you “art” on social media using hashtag #ArtFeedsMakes For more information and to purchase your kit, click here.

The Masterminds of Business are always doing fun and informative networking events for the professional community. They are shifting to a Virtual Happy Hour. That is happening Wednesday, April 1 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. If you’re interested in participating, click here for more information and to find the zoom link.



We’ve heard about so many of you doing great work in your gardens right now and working on lots of projects in your yards too. Check this out. Compton Gardens and the Peel Mansion in Bentonville are partnering to run a contest. They are asking you to share photos of what you have created in your garden with them on Facebook. They will select a random number of winners to receive a collection of plants and seeds from the Peel Mansion & Compton Gardens Greenhouses. For more information, click here.