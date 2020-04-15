Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, April 15

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, April 15 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Women in Networking of Northwest Arkansas are hosting their April Virtual Event. The event is focused on branding, specifically how to use photography to convey your brand. If you’re interested in attending this virtual meeting on Wednesday, April 15, it starts at 11:30 a.m. on Zoom. For more details, click here.

Do you have a favorite Bentonville area restaurant? Downtown Bentonville Inc. Is hosting a contest recognizing your favorite places to eat. All you need to do is make a post on Facebook or Instagram, sharing some love to your favorite restaurant. Then, tag a friend, tag the restaurant (if possible) and be sure to include the hashtag #DowntownBentonville. The contest lasts through Sunday, April 19 and 5 winners will be chosen on Monday, April 20 to receive a $40 gift card to a Downtown Bentonville business of your choice. For more information, visit the Downtown Bentonville, Inc. Facebook page, HERE.

Artist INC, a professional development training program for artists, wants to make sure that you (or an artist that you know) feel supported during this time. They are hosting many different events supporting artists including different webinar series on finding financial help and on what works and what doesn’t. Plus, they offer multiple grants and residencies with upcoming application deadlines. If you want to know more about Artist INC or apply for these grants or residencies, click here.

The Northwest Arkansas Business Women’s Conference has started a virtual series that will be hosted once a week on Thursdays to give women an opportunity to connect with one another as we navigate this uncertain time. The next meeting will take place virtually on Thursday, April 16 starting at 9:30 a.m. The topic of conversation will be about marketing and communication strategies that you can implement now. Grab your favorite coffee or tea and join the free meeting from the comfort of your home. You will receive the zoom link once you register for the event, and you can register by clicking HERE.

The City of Fayetteville has announced that the nomination deadline for the Historic Preservation Awards for 2020. Has been extended to Thursday, June 4 after originally being schedule for earlier this month. The awards up for grabs are for “Best Preservation Practices” and “The Mayor’s Award for Outstanding Service In Historic Preservation.” For more information, click here.