Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, April 22

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, April 22 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Today is Earth Day and the Omni Center’s Student Coalition is hosting a Trash Tag Challenge. The goal is simple: clean up some trash! Whether it’s in your neighborhood or around your yard, clean it up and take a pic. Be sure to tag @omni_take_action and use the hashtag #QuaranClean.There’s also a prize up for grabs. 2 randomly selected participants will receive some swag including a $25 gift card to Ozark Natural Foods. For more information, click here.

The Springdale Schools will showcase a graduation special on May 29 & May 30 to celebrate the 2020 Senior Class. They are asking business, community, government members and more to take a moment and share a personal message for the senior class. You have until May 1 to submit your personal messages. For more information, click here.

Fayetteville Roots Fest has teamed up with Wood Stone Pizza and US Foods to create a program that allows folks to purchase delicious bake-at-home pizzas. Plus, every dollar raised goes to support care packages for NWA musicians in need. The pizza’s are $10 each and you do need to order in advance. The aim of this initiative is to aid local musicians who may have been affected by cancellations and lost income due to Covid-19. So far, Fayetteville Roots Festival has been able to provide 617 meals to the music community in need. To order a pizza and for other ways you can give to the initiative, click here.

Today might be a bit rainy outside, but it’s important to remember to try and stay active. There’s a free yoga session this evening with Lynn Hancock. The session will be live on Yoga Story’s Instagram at 5:00 p.m. This is your chance to be a part of the “Move & Stay Connected” challenge. For more information, click here.