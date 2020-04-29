Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, April 29

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, April 29 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Our hearts and thoughts go out to our high school seniors. Who are figuring out ways to celebrate their graduation during this unprecedented time. The Ozark Media Arts Festival 2020, the region’s premiere arts festival focused on video and photography, is recognizing our high school seniors by sharing a piece of their work each week on their social media platforms, website, and email lists. This can be a short film, documentary, gallery of photos or any way you can think of to celebrate our seniors digitally. If you’re interested in participating or even if you want to “sneak” some recognition for your high school senior, click here to see the guidelines.

The Walmart Museum is hosting another session of their Live at the Five & Dime. This time, it’s a virtual event that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. University of Arkansas Music Faculty Member Dr. Cory D. Mixdorf is the featured musician. You may remember Cory as the leader of the Razorbones, the Razorback Trombone Ensemble. We have featured them on Good Day NWA. Currently, Cory is at home with no one but his family to hear him perform… that’s a family of seven though! You can join the family and Cory for a solo performance from his studio today at 5:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville is offering “food to go” for families who are wanting a fresh, hot meal. Chef Justus Moll at the center is currently planning menus and meals just for you. Meals are $15 per person or $55 for a family of 4. Currently on the menu are options roasted beef tips, beef wellington, grilled salmon, and bourbon glazed pork chops. This is a great way to get some chef-prepared food and give back to a local non-profit. You need to order by noon on the day that you would like to arrange for curbside pickup of your food. All the details, plus the menu, can be found by clicking here.

The Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum has currently donated over 2,000 masks to local hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities! They need to make about 1,600 more masks to reach their goal. That’s where you come in! They are still accepting mask donations and giving out fabric to volunteers who want to make masks from home. They are handing out fabric and accepting masks on Wednesday, April 29 and on some dates in the coming weeks. For more information and a full schedule, click here.