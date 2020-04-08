Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, April 8

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, April 8 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Perhaps you need a moment to relax and stretch. Yoga Story is providing a free yoga session from The Momentary in Bentonville. The class will last from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. All you need to do is find The Momentary on Facebook and follow along this live-stream session. No registration required. Just tune in and breathe. For more information, click here.



You can join Alexander Baking Company for a virtual cookie decorating class. You will learn tips for baking sugar cookies using royal icing and you can decorate the cookies in the comfort of your home. Follow along on Alexander Baking’s Facebook Page for all of the details on this virtual event and to make sure you have all the things you need to participate. The class is set to last from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Likewise, a co-working and community space, in Fayetteville is kicking off their series called Wiser Apart. These are digital events for social distancing and the first one is Wednesday, April 8. You’re invited to stay home and tune in to hear vocalist Aricka Lewis and Jordan Strickland of the band Honey Collective. The event will be streaming on their Facebook page, YouTube Live and IGTV starting at 8:00 p.m. For a link to the event, click here.



A reminder that you can experience the exhibits from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art virtually right now. You can find “All Things Being Equal” and “State Of The Art 2020” online and viewable from the comfort of your own home. Crystal Bridges wants to welcome everyone to celebrate the American spirit during this time. For more information, click here.