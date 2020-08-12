Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, August 12

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, August 12 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
At 12:00 p.m., the “You Love” speaker series is hosting a virtual conversation about the future of coffee and beer. Several notable local beverage companies will take part in the panel. It’s free and open to all and there will be a Q & A immediately following the discussion.
This evening, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is hosting a discussion of creative writing. Participants will also get to engage with works of art from the Crystal Bridges collection. The event is being led by the Executive Director of the Open Mouth Reading Series, Molly Bess Rector. The event is free.
In case you missed it, Trike Theatre has recently announced their list of fall 2020 classes. The organization made the decision to offer all fall classes in a virtual platform. There are classes for Pre-K students all the way up to those in 12th grade. Themes for the classes range from Fairy Tales to a production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
Something new is coming to Downtown Springdale. Springdale City Council Members voted to approve an Outdoor Dining District. The goal behind it, is to attract more people to Downtown Springdale and increase business for restaurants and bars hurting during this pandemic. The idea is people will be able to buy drinks or food from participating locations and be able to freely walk and enjoy their items within the district.