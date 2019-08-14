Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, August 14

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for Wednesday, August 14 sponsored by A and W.

TheatreSquared is opening the first show in their new space. The show is “Shakespeare in Love.” It’s a wildly funny and irresistibly romantic new adaptation of the Academy award-winning film and it’s fresh from its critically-acclaimed debut in London’s West End. You have until September 8 to see the show in T2’s new space. Performance times vary depending on the day. For tickets and information, click here.

Northwest Arkansas is rich with non-profit organizations and Fayetteville Public Library wants to make sure that all non-profits have the resources to seek and receive proper grant funding. The class “Find It, Fund It for Nonprofits” will take place Wednesday, August 14 at the library from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. It’s free to participate. For more information, click here.

Summer vacation might be over for some kiddos but the summer concert season at the Walmart AMP is still rolling along Wednesday, August 14 features the bands Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and the music starts at 7:00 p.m.. Tickets are still available, and they’re running a special. A 4-pack of lawn tickets are going for $22.50 each. Grab some friends and get “AMP-ed.” Tickets and information, can be found here.

Here’s a reason for teacher’s and administrators to rejoice this week. Splash Car Wash in Rogers is offering free car washes to teachers and administrators from now until Sunday, August 18. All you need to do is present your school ID. This service is open during their normal business hours. For more information, click here.

The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission announced the introduction of a new youth poster contest to engage elementary-age students in litter-awareness education. Teachers can utilize the free, printable Great Arkansas Cleanup Youth Poster contest coloring sheet online by clicking here. The contest is open to all elementary-aged, grades K-5, students in Arkansas. One poster per class should be submitted for statewide judging. The winning classroom will receive a guest appearance by Otto the Otter to their classroom. Entries are due Monday, September 30. For more information, click here.