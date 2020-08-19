Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, August 19

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, August 19 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.

Startup Junkie and Conductor invite you a free virtual event today. You’ll be inspired as you learn how MORE Tech went from a simple idea to an exciting startup dedicated to helping educate students about robotics. This event starts at 4:30 p.m.

Is your bicycle in need of a tune-up before you feel safe hitting the trails? You’re in luck! Bentonville Brewing Company and Play Tri Rogers have partnered to bring you Bikes & Brews. This event is recurring and will continue into the fall. Just bring your bike to Bentonville Brewing Company for a free tune up between 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. There are drink specials while you wait, if you are so inclined.

Ken and Casey Weatherford, you know them from Beer & Hymns, are hosting Wednesday with the Weatherfords. Join them on Facebook live as they share music, scripture, a live chat and more. Wednesday with the Weatherfords starts at 6:00 p.m.

We may not be able to gather in person, but you can still join Komen Ozark River Valley for the More than Pink Walk Kickoff event. This fun one hour virtual webinar will provide you and your team with details on everything you need to know about the walk happening on Saturday October 3. The webinar will take place at 6:00 p.m.