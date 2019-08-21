Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, August 21

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, August 21 sponsored by A and W.

Songland returns with new episode and a fresh generation of songwriters vying to get their song published by an a-list recording artist. The episode on Wednesday, August 21 features Jake Scott whose hometown is Fayetteville, Arkansas. You can watch the episode at 8:00 p.m. on NBC. For more information about Songland, click here.

Some mid-week music in Bentonville. The Walmart Museum, Downtown Bentonville Inc., and the University of Arkansas Department of Music are partnering to bring you “Live at the Five & Dime.” This free concert will take place in front of the Walmart Museum beginning at 6:00 p.m. For more information, cick here.

Interested in volunteering at Walton Arts Center? You can come to one of the Volunteer Training Sessions. One of those training sessions is Wednesday, August 21 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. During the training sessions policies and procedures are reviewed and new programs or policies are also introduced. WAC has additional upcoming trainings if you can’t attend this one. For additional volunteer information, click here.

Football season is just around the corner and you can get all the inside info from the head coach himself. “On the Air with Chad Morris” will be at the Catfish Hole in Fayetteville Wednesday, August 21. The cost is $25 per person and reserving seats in advance is advised. The cost covers your buffet that starts at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Here’s something you and your family can participate in. Painting with a Twist in Bentonville is having “A Whole New World Family Class.” The class is for ages 7 & up. Of course you’ll need to be 21 years old to have wine. The painting theme is “Aladdin.” For more information, click here.