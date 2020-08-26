Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, August 26

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, August 26 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.

They say that anything is “paw-sible” when you have a dog . Here’s to man’s best friend: Today is National Dog Day. If this week has been “ruff” for you, a little celebration might help. The day encourages people to own dogs of all breeds, pure and mixed. I’m not “hound-ing” you, but you can celebrate by walking your dog, or if you don’t own one, asking to walk your neighbor or your friend’s dog, or volunteering at a local dog shelter. For bigger steps, you could adopt a dog or begin fostering.

To celebrate Women’s Equality Day, Fayetteville Public Library and Startup Junkie have teamed up to bring you a virtual event for women who want to get their business idea off the ground. The event will be in a virtual classroom setting on Zoom from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Click here to register for the event.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is hosting a discussion of creative writing and mental health. Participants will also get to engage with works of art from the Crystal Bridges collection. The event is being led by the folks at the Open Mouth Reading Series. The discussion is set to last from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It’s free to register.

Grab your popcorn! Here’s the perfect way to get you through this hump day. Leisurlist invites you to Louise at Thaden Field in Bentonville where they will have a huge outdoor screen set up for you to enjoy the movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” The event is outdoors with plenty of room for social distancing. Movie snacks will be provided. The cost is $5 per person. Tickets are going fast, limited spaces remain.