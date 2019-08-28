Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, August 28

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, August 28 sponsored by A and W.

Elementary and middle school students are invited to bring their Legos and a blanket to Bentonville Public Library to design and create Lego models with their friends. “Let’s Lego” will take place at the library from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is hosting a Spotlight Talk. This will feature the official, unsalaried artist-in-residence at the New York City Department of Sanitation. Mierle Laderman Ukeles created art that deals with the endless maintenance and service work that keeps New York City alive. You can hear her from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Susan G. Komen in the River Valley is kicking off their More Than Pink Walk. That’s happening from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Propak in Fort Smith. The kickoff is designed for folks to learn more about the event and to get fundraising tools you’ll need to take action. The walk in the River Valley is happening on October 5. For more information about Susan G. Komen – River Valley, click here.

You can take part in the live recording of a podcast at Nightbird Books in Fayetteville. There will be a live recording of the podcast “Lean Back” from 6:30 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Coffee, beer and wine, and books are available to purchase before and after the recording. This is one way you can support a local business. For more information, click here.

This month Leisurlist is teaming up with Northwest Arkansas emerging leaders to incorporate a philanthropic element to happy hour. “Leisurlist After 5” is happening at Theo’s in Rogers tonight from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sample cocktails and appetizers and learn about local non-profits who need young professional volunteers and board members. For more information, click here.