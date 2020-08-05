Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, August 5

Happy #HumpDay. Here’s a look at what’s happening around NWA for August 5!

The supplier community is hosting an online event with an industry professionals. Join the organization for a live Q&A with Stephen Holman, the former Roadshow Buyer at Sam’s Club at 11:00 a.m. During the online event, participants will learn how to leverage pop-up shops & road shows as a way to enter into club channel and more. The Supplier Community serves as a resource for retailers and their suppliers. Register here to join the live Q&A.

You may remember us talking about the Social Connecting Campaign hosted by Crystal Bridges and The Momentary to bring messages of joy and hope to those feeling isolated due to the pandemic. Nine local artists created original work inspired by the word “together.” Their work was displayed in various spots around NWA. Now until August 16 you can see their work displayed along the east side of The Momentary green near the Razorback Greenway. After August 16 the exhibit will move to Crystal Bridges until the end of the month.



If you’re looking for some family friendly fun at distance. Head to Ward Nail Park in Lowell for family dinner in the park. Bring your dinner, blanket or lawn chair for a picnic. Meet on the south side of the park from 6:30p.m. -7:30 p.m. There are no activities planned just time with your family.



Ken and Casey Weatherford, you know them from Beer & Hymns, are hosting Wednesday with the Weatherfords. Join them on Facebook live as they share music, scripture, a live chat and more. Wednesday with the Weatherfords starts at 6:00 p.m.



Happening in the River Valley, you can see an exhibit featuring Arkansas Wildlife. The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is featuring the work of Tim Ernst. The exhibit will showcase photos

of waterfalls, landscapes, wildlife and more. Tim is considered Arkansas’ Wilderness Photographer. He’s spent a lot of time hiking, driving and crawling around the Ozarks for his work, which have been featured in National Geographic, Hallmark Calendars, Readers Digest and more

You have until August 30 to see the exhibit.