Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, August 7

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, August 7

You and your family can spend your summer evening outdoors gazing at the stars and enjoying the night sky. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art invites you to their Skyspace exhibit for a light show. Afterward, you can look through telescopes and chat with astronomers. This event is begins at 8:00 p.m. and it’s free with no registration required. For more information, click here.

Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Benton County is holding their Annual Student Benefit . The dinner celebrates the recipients of the Single Parent Scholarship Fund. Attendance is complimentary, and an opportunity to support scholarships and student programming will be extended. The event starts with a wine reception at 5:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Rogers. For more information, click here.

A new 7 weeks of Beginner Salsa Lessons start at Teatro Scarpino, and you can try the first lesson on Wednesday, Aughust 7 for free. The event will last from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. No partner needed. Couples are welcome. The lesson is for all ages and you are encouraged to arrive early. For more information, click here.

There is a free music showcase at George’s Majestic Lounge on Wednesday, August 7. Diamond Empire Band is holding their wedding band showcase starting at 8:00 p.m. The band is available to play events throughout the region. Anyone is invited to hear them tonight, and if you are hosting an upcoming event, this would be a great way to sample some potential entertainment. For more information, click here.