Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, December 11

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, December 11 sponsored by 7UP.

Perhaps you’re wanting to get crafty this holiday season. Fayetteville Public Library is hosting a Gingerbread House Workshop for adults. The library will provide seasonal candies and goodies, and you are also welcome to bring your favorite confections! The event will happen at 6:00 p.m. and you will need to pre-register. For more information, click here.

Remember back in October when we went to the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs? (to watch, click here) We left there with so many questions! Now, you’re invited to come hear George Sabo, the Director Of The Arkansas Archeological Survey, speak about the mysteries found underground during a recent excavation in the backyard of the hotel in Eureka Springs. The event is from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Pryor Center. The event is free and open to the public, For more information, click here.

Bike Rack Brewing Company wants to hear from you. They are having a Town Hall Meeting at their A Street location. Bring your ideas and thoughts about their location at the meeting which will last from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.