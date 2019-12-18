Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, December 18

Take a look at what’s happening in NWA for Wednesday, December 18.



The colder months are upon us here in Northwest Arkansas and Mappy Hour NWA is having a special event where they will share some tips on layering your clothing and how to stay warm and dry during cold weather excursions. The event will take place at Brick Avenue Lofts in Bentonville starting at 6:00 p.m. Click here for details.



If you still have some last minute shopping to do, there’s a unique opportunity in the River Valley. The 12 Days to Christmas and Beyond Shopping Extravaganza is taking place next to Dillard’s in Central Mall in Ft. Smith. This shopping event is full of one of a kind vendors offering unique and handmade items. The pop-up shops will be available through the end of the month and open during regular mall hours. For details click here.



Here’s a way you can get festive and give back. Holidaze in Fayetteville is having its 4th Annual “Nog Off.” Eggnogs will be provided from different local bartenders and you have the opportunity to vote for your favorite.

All proceeds benefit Magdalene Serenity House, which provides services for women who have experienced trauma. The event starts at 6:00 p.m. Click here for details.



Tavern Trivia returns to Smoke and Barrel at 8:00 p.m. This is the 9th year for this annual tradition. There will be trivia, chocolate, and Santa is even bringing gifts! Click here for details.

