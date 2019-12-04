Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, December 4

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, December 4 sponsored by 7 up.

Here’s a way you can give back today. The University of Arkansas is holding a Blood Drive. The American Red Cross will be at the Student Union on campus until 4:00 p.m. Individuals are urged to give a lifesaving gift this holiday season by making an appointment to donate blood. In thanks for helping meet the urgent need, those who come to give blood with the American Red Cross through Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card. For additional details, click here.

The Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum is giving you the opportunity to hear from a few of Northwest Arkansas’s local influencers and their experiences. The event will be held at Dry Storage in Rogers. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the panel starts at 6:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

The Arkansas Support Network is inviting you to their Annual Community Open House. This is a free, drop-in event at their Springdale headquarters. The organization would love an RSVP if you plan to attend. You can stop by to learn more about the mission while meeting ASN supporters and staff. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided. For additional details, click here.

If you need more of an incentive to become a member of the Momentary, they are having a members-only preview of their artists-in-residence at 7:00 p.m. This is an opportunity to meet the artists and ask them your questions. The preview is happening at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Memberships for the Momentary are $75 dollars annually. For more information on this event, click here.