Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, February 12

Let’s take a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas for Wednesday, February 12 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.



Dress for Success of NWA wants to teach you negotiation skills for nice people. The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. in Rogers. Guests will discover the relevance of tactical empathy in tough negotiations, and skills that will gain recognition and strengthen relationships. Guest speaker will be Grace Judson, who is a leadership expert. Click here for more details.



Grab your gal pals for an evening of shopping and a good time. Freckled Hen Farmhouse is hosting a Galentine’s night from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. This free event will feature local jewelry maker Positive Statement Co. Guests can also get their hair braided for a small fee from Crown Beauty Bar stylists. Don’t miss out on complimentary cocktails and a “treat yourself bar” to fill up your goodie bags. Click here for more details.



Happening in the River Valley, it’s Open Mic Nite at Harry’s Downtown from 6:30p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Signups begin at 6:30 p.m. on the main stage, there’s no cover. Click here for details.



Parents if you have a budding chess player at home, then stop by the Bentonville Public Library for Open Chess play for kids. Children in grades 1-6 can drop in for a game starting at 4:00 p.m. The program is free and no registration is required, all skill levels are welcome. Click here for details.

