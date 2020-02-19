Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, February 19

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, February 19 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

You can join Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum, Samantha’s Garden, and Sassafras Springs Vineyard & Winery for the first class in a three part series of floral art. This workshop will focus on the art of floral design. It is the perfect beginner’s class to learn about floral centerpieces. The event is happening at Sassafras Springs Vineyard from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. For tickets and information, click here.

Here’s something happening tonight for our friends in the River Valley. It’s open mic comedy night at Harry’s Downtown. If you’re interested in trying your hand at standup, sign-ups begin at 6:30 p.m.This event is for those 18+ and there is no cover charge. For more information, click here.

Valentines Day has come and gone and some folks still say that “love stinks!” If that’s you, you’re invited to test your knowledge of divorces celebrities as The Nines in Bentonville presents Trivia Night. There will be drink specials at the event which is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Cate Brothers have been a part of the Northwest Arkansas music scene for decades, rising to national prominence in the mid to late 1970s. You have the chance to see a documentary film about their career at George’s Majestic Lounge. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Te Fayetteville Roots Festival is presenting a special listening concert at the Roots HQ in downtown Fayetteville. The featured band is Front Country, a band that stands strong in the American roots music scene. Concert proceeds support the Roots 501c3 non-profit. There are limited tickets available for this intimate show. For additional details, click here.