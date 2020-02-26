Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, February 26

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, February 26 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

“Visit Bentonville” is holding an artist reception for Courtney Kitterman. Kitterman is classically trained in studio art and photography. She was born and raised here in Northwest Arkansas You have the chance to meet the artist and see her art from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The Visit Bentonville office is located on Central Avenue in the Downtown Bentonville Square. For more information, click here .



The Walmart AMP announcing another headliner for the 2020 season. Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris will bring her tour to Northwest Arkansas. Last week marked the 2nd consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for Maren’s song “The Bones, making it the first solo female back-to-back #1 since 2012 and her 4th #1 single to date. The singer will perform at the AMP on friday, October 9 and tickets go on saleFriday, March 6. For more information, click here.

The new Meteor in Bentonville is celebrating their grand opening with a bike ride with the Women of Oz. The ride starts at 6:05 p.m. and lasts until 8:00 p.m. Organizers want you to know that this is a “no drop” ride. For additional details, click here.

Now playing at TheatreSquared, a fiery new show “Ann.” This is the hilarious and inspiring story of the Lone Star State’s former Governor Ann Richards. The acclaimed one-woman tour-de-force is at T2 through the end of March. Tickets and information can be found here.

Get your creativity flowing at a floral dress making class tonight at 6:00 p.m. at Sassafras Springs Vineyard. Join the Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum and Samantha’s Garden for this workshop. You may have seen Samantha’s Garden work on the runway during NWA Fashion Week. This is the second class in a 3 part series. The first class took place last week and the final class will be held in April. Tickets to the workshop are $60. For tickets and information, click here.