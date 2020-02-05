Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, February 5

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, February 5 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

Get ready to lift every voice and sing as the University of Arkansas Inspirational Chorale and the Black Music Students Association present a recital in honor of Black History Month. The concert happening at 7:30p.m. at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center. It will feature guest singers from Tennessee State, the U of A’s own Dr. Jeffrey Murdock as well as university music students. You can expect to hear selections written by African American composers in western art, gospel and spiritual music. General admission is $10, $5 for students, staff and seniors. For more information, click here.

Love is in the air this month and perhaps you or someone you know is planning a wedding. Diamond Empire Band wants the opportunity to provide the entertainment for your wedding, and if you want a chance to hear the band in a live setting, they are doing a showcase at Meteor Guitar Gallery starting at 8:00 p.m. where they will feature a wide range of music. For more information, click here.

The Amazeum is celebrating National Boy Scout Day a few days early so that it falls on one of their Priceless Nights. The special event tonight is for Cub Scouts and families and it will last from 4:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. Scouts can show off their skills and learn new ones. Scouts are invited to come in their uniform for an active adventure. For more information, click here.

Each week kids in kindergarten through 6th grade can get creative at the Springdale Public Library. Imagine Art Studio will be set up at the library so that kids will get to learn about different art styles and skills, While also getting the opportunity for some hands-on learning. For more information, click here.