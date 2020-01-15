Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, January 15

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, January 15.

Students in grades 1 – 6, Bentonville Public Library wants to get you thinking! They are offering Open Chess Play starting at 4:00 p.m. If your student is into chess, they are invited to join in the activity that will take place in the Rotary Conference Room. For more information, click here.

The Amazeum and Turpentine Creek are partnering for a Community Spotlight event. That will focus on educating the public on why big cats shouldn’t become pets, and what you can do to help protect the future of big cats. This special community spotlight will be during Priceless Nights at the Amazeum from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

To get you over the hump this hump day, you could head to Fossil Cove Brewing Co. in Fayetteville. They will be hosting Bingo from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. It’s free to play and there are also prizes after each round, including a pair of tickets to Frost Fest. It’s a great way to get out, socialize and bring home a prize. For more information, click here.

The Walmart Museum is hosting another session of their Live at the Five & Dime starting at 6:00 p.m. This live music will take place in the Walmart World Room and will feature musicians from the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society. You can enjoy lounge seating and great music in a family-friendly atmosphere. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.