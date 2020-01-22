Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, January 22

Here’s what’s happening in NWA on Wednesday, January 22.

If you’re looking for an event for the family head to the Scott Family Amazeum for Priceless Nights . Admission to the Amazeum will be pay as you wish from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Proceeds are used to support initiatives and learning experiences at the museum. For more information, click here.

TheatreSquared in Fayetteville opens a knockout award-winning new play on Wednesday, January 22. “The Royale” is a play told in a boxing ring over 6 rounds, It’s an electrifying adrenaline rush that shows us the human cost of making history. The play opens runs, at TheatreSquared, through February 16. For more information, click here.

Leisurlist invites you to hang out and meet local professionals. “Leisurlist After 5” is happening at Fox Trail Distillery in Rogers from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. If you’re new to the area, this event is a great way to mingle with others who have invested in our community for a while. Registration for the event is free and is still open. To RSVP and find more information, click here.

If you’re looking for live music to get you over the hump on this hump day, head to the Crossroads Tavern in Rogers to see singer/songwriter Daniel Yates. Daniel has been on Good Day NWA before and of course we love supporting local musicians. His performance will begin at 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.