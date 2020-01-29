Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, January 29

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, January 29 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

Are you interested in learning more about what’s happening in Bentonville? You’re invited to Record tonight to hear from Mayor Orman and other city officials on what’s being planned for the City of Bentonville in 2020.The event is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. and there will be time to meet and speak with city officials after the remarks. The event hosted by Downtown Bentonville Inc., and it’s free and open to the public. Event organizers are requesting that you register before attending. More more information and to RSVP, click here.

You’re invited to socialize with Northwest Arkansas’ fastest growing group of business professionals. You can meet and mingle with the Masterminds of Biz at Aloft in Rogers from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. At the event, they are celebrating the era of the Roaring 20’s This event is all about networking, so bring your business card and rub shoulders with like-minded individuals. More information can be found here.

B-9, N-33, 0-61 – That’s right! It’s Bingo Night at Whole Foods in Fayetteville. New Province Brewing, the organizers of the event, will be there from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. They’ve got swag for the winners. This is another great way to get over hump day! For more information, click here.

Musician Willi Carlisle will be performing at Dickson Street Pub. Willi honed his musicianship here in Northwest Arkansas and has since traveled to world performing. But, he’s back in Fayetteville starting at 7:30p.m. with a set of folksongs with which to regale you. For more information, click here.