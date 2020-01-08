Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, January 8

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, January 8.

If you’re looking to pick up a new skill in 2020, why not try the art of calligraphy? Fayetteville Public Library is offering an introductory calligraphy classthat will cover the basics of lettering. Calligraphy is the design and execution of lettering to give expression in words. The class is for adults. Registration is required. It will last from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

All bike riders are welcome to the “Wednesday Night Group Ride.” The group will meet at the Railyard in Rogers at 6:00 p.m. They will split into group and ride the trails around Lake Atalanta. Afterward, you can hang around for some food and drink. If you’re joining in this free ride, you’re encouraged to bring lights. For more information, click here.

Here’s a little entertainment for our friends in Eureka Springs. Atlanta based singer-songwriter Reverend Hylton will be performing at Chelsea’s Corner Bar starting at 8:30 p.m. Reverend Hylton is currently in the middle of a 200 stop tour that’s taking him across the country. For additional details, click here.

Speaking of starting new endeavors in 2020, perhaps you’d like to engage in a new activity. You can try yoga tonight for free. The Flourishing Butterfly in Fayetteville is offering “New Year Yoga And Reiki For Intention Setting & Healing.” As well as yoga the class will entail setting new intentions for the new year and for daily life The class begins at The Flourishing Butterfly at 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Today would have been Elvis’s 85th Birthday. “Delvis” – the Fayetteville-based Elvis tribute artist (and friend of Good Day NWA), will be performing with his band “The Suspicious Minds” at Maxine’s Tap Room in Fayetteville. You’re invited to come out to the show and brighten up this post-holiday week with some songs. For additional details, click here.