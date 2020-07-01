Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, July 1

Here is what’s happening on Wednesday, July 1 in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
Baseball fans listen up, here’s some news you may not want to hear. Minor League Baseball announced the 2020 Season for all of its clubs has been canceled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. That includes the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Those working closely with the team say it would’ve been hard to come up with a safe plan for the 160 Minor League teams across the country.
Is your bicycle in need of a tune-up before you feel safe hitting the trails this summer? You’re in luck! Bentonville Brewing Company and “Play Tri Rogers” have partnered to bring you. The first “Bikes & Brews” event. These events will happen on Wednesdays throughout the Summer. Just bring your bike to Bentonville Brewing Company for a free tune up between 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. There are drink specials while you wait, if you are so inclined.
Speaking of bikes, perhaps you should get that tune-up so that you can participate in the Square 2 Square Ride Challenge. You might remember that the Spring event day was canceled due to the Coronavirus. But Fayetteville & Bentonville Parks & Recreation Departments presented the option for you to do the challenge on your own. You can still bike from Fayetteville’s Square to Bentonville’s Square through Sunday, July 5. The online registration is closed for this event, but you can still contact the Race Director for entry.
It is hump day and perhaps you want to relax with some yoga. Yoga Story in Bentonville invites you to join them to do some outdoor yoga from 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Because the class is outside, there is plenty of room for social distancing. The class will happen in the parking garage above the Yoga Story Studio.
It’s Family Game Night in Bentonville as the Compton Gardens and Conference Center hosts Garden Bingo. This free event is from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and is a fun way to explore Compton Gardens. Families are encouraged to fill out the bingo card which features spaces for finding bees, hugging a tree, learning about Dr. Compton and more.