Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, July 15

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, July 15 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
Families have one more activity to add to their to-do list as an NWA staple is set to reopen. The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville announced its reopening for Saturday, July 18 at noon with new safety measures to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. They include face coverings that will be required inside and outside by team members and guests ages 10 & older. And all guests must purchase time slot tickets before visiting. The museum’s hours of operations have changed to allow additional cleaning and disinfecting.
The Women in Networking will host a networking lunch. The event will take place at Bonefish in Rogers from 11:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. If you are interested in attending head over to our website right now for a link to register. Tickets are $25 and are limited due to allow for social distancing, today’s speaker is Theresa Barrera-Shaw, co-owner of the Barrera Shaw Group. Women in Networking of NWA strives to unite professionals while developing lasting relationships and giving back to the community.
The Rogers Public Library wants to help teens with its Money Matters event. The free online workshop is for high school students and will focus on helping teens make intentional choices about sharing, understanding stewardship, and saving and spending money. Teens will work through real life scenarios and participate in fun digital games. The workshop will take place from 11:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is hosting “Magical Evenings in the Garden!” Now through Saturday, July 18 you can bring the family and explore the garden. Fairy wings or costumes are encouraged and picnics are welcome. There are some surprises in store for the kiddos Tickets are available online right now. Guest capacity will be limited in order to allow for social distancing. Face coverings will be required and guests must maintain a minimum of 6 ft. from others.
Calling all artists! You can join Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art for an evening of sketching and discussion with our online creative community. This week’s guest artist will be Fayetteville-based author and illustrator Taylor Dolan. She will be inviting participants to use collage elements as tools to loosen up when drawing the human face. The sketchbook club will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
It is hump day and perhaps you want to relax with some yoga. Yoga Story in Bentonville invites you to join them to do some outdoor yoga starting at 6:00 p.m. Because the class is outside, there is plenty of room for social distancing. The class will happen in the parking garage above the yoga story studio. Bring your mat and your water!