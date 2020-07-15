Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, July 15

It's time to get into some trending stories. Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some Hot Topics!

The "streaming wars" have a new entrant today as NBC's parent company, NBC-Universal, takes its "Peacock" service national. Here's what you can expect.: More than 13,000 hours of movies and TV shows as well live news & sports. The basic level of service is free. There are two additional tiers of service allow consumers to pay for wider content access with either limited commercials or none at all. The service is available on most mobile devices and gaming systems, as well as many Smart TVs.