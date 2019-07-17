Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, July 17

With the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon mission, the topic of space is top of mind. Fayetteville Public Library invites you and your family to come see a universe of critters in the library. At 1:00 p.m. you can learn about & experience some of the awesome animals that can be found among the stars in constellations. The library will present “Intergalactic Creatures.” For more information, click here.

You and your fur baby are invited to “Walk with Doc” during a one-of-a-kind pet exercise, and socialization event. The staff of Forty32 Animal Hospital in Rogers will be on hand with their pets for this special, no-fee walk & talk. This is a great time to socialize your pet, and get your questions answered. The group will leave from Bellview Elementary in Rogers at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Calling all avengers: The University of Arkansas is hosting an outdoor screening of “Avengers: Infinity War” in the Greek Theatre. The screening is free to attend and snacks will be provided. The avengers will assemble at 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

You’re invited to bring the whole family to the South Market at 8th Street Market in Bentonville for family game night! Classic board games, as well as outdoor options like cornhole & lawn bowling, will be provided. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Perhaps you want to “wine” down this Wednesday. Tontitown Winery has you covered. Head to the winery to enjoy the musical stylings of Derek Shacklett. Shacklett is part of band “Odd Key Party.” He will be playing acoustic covers and some originals. The music will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.