Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, July 22

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, July 22 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
The Association of Fundraising Professionals invites members, guests, and members of the community to join their virtual luncheon. Will Trapp, Founder & CEO of Grativad will talk about the donor experience, especially during the pandemic.
Is your bicycle in need of a tune-up before you feel safe hitting the trails this summer? You’re in luck! Bentonville Brewing Company and Play Tri Rogers have partnered to bring you Bikes & Brews. These events are happening on Wednesdays throughout the summer, Just bring your bike to Bentonville Brewing Company for a free tune up between 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. There are drink specials while you wait.
If you’re needing some entertainment for the kiddos today, Rogers Public Library has the answer! The Children’s Library is presenting a Stevens Puppets marionette performance of the classic tale “Beauty and the Beast.” Stevens Puppets uses artistic staging and clever effects accented with beautiful harp music bring this ever popular classic to life. The performance is accessible virtually through Thursday, July 23 at 9:00 a.m.
Ken and Casey Weaterford , you know them from Beer & Hymns are hosting Wednesday with the Weatherfords. Join them on Facebook Live as they share music, scripture, a live chat and more Wednesday with the Weatherfords starts at 6:00 p.m.
The Fayetteville Public Library wants to help you get hired. Join the online event from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The series will sharpen your skills and resumé. The weekly sessions offer a variety of topics all designed to help increase your marketability and grow your personal and professional development.
If you’re making plans to attend the 6th Annual Peacemaker Festival in Fort Smith the weekend of July 24 – 26, there are a few things you should know before you go. The festival is laying out its health guidelines ahead of the event this weekend. Masks are required and can only be taken off when you are in your seat and safely socially distanced. Temperature checks will be taken at the entrance, and restrooms and vendor stations will be cleaned every half hour.