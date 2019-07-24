Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, July 24

The Spring International Language Center fn the University of Arkansas is having their international music & dance night from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The groups represented will be the Fulbright Scholars, Iraqi professors, Iraqi students, as well as Mexican & Bazilian teachers. For more information on the Spring International Language Center, click here.

The Walmart Museum, Downtown Bentonville Inc., & the University of Arkansas Department of Music are partnering to bring you “Live at the Five & Dime.” This free concert will take place in front of the Walmart Museum beginning at 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

You’re invited to join Julia Kennefick, UA Associate Physics Professor & an Observational Astronomer, as she takes a closer look at comets while using common ingredients to build an accurate model of a small comet right before your eyes. This event is happening at Fayetteville Public Library from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Nines Alley in Fayetteville is throwing a summer party on the patio. Doors officially open at 5:00 p.m. Musical performance at 8:00 p.m. by the internationally touring singer songwriter Ashtyn Barbaree. Craft beer tent by Fossil Cove Brewery Co. For more information, click here.