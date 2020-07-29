Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, July 29

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, July 29 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.

Get ready to pack the dance floor of your living room because here comes the Sugar Free Allstars! This Grammy-featured duo has been listed as one of Time Magazine’s Top 12 Family Music Acts in America. The Sugar Free Allstars will take the virtual stage at Fayetteville Public Library at 2:00 p.m. and you can enjoy this concert from the comfort of your home. The performance will be available via the libraries Facebook Page.

The Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum is hosting a live Zoom today. The organization invites you to join Kerin Rose Gold, designer of iconic custom eye wear and accessories. Kerin has designed custom pieces for artists such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga, & Beyoncé. You can see her design’s in motion in Beyoncé’s newest project “Black is King” set to stream on Disney+ on July 31. The Zoom begins at 5:30 p.m., and it is open to all.

Calling all artists! You can join Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art for an evening of sketching and discussion with the online creative community. This week’s guest artist will be Northwest Arkansas Artist and Art Educator, Lin Chen. Lin will be lead participants through sketching and conversation around how master painters use light and dark. The Sketchbook Club will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.

We have a few local folks we want to give a shoutout to. First up, is artist Brian Bailey He’s stopped by the show before. Brian recently designed and installed his amazing neon lights for rappers Yella Beezy & Trapboy. Brian said he was contacted through Instagram. Which goes to show you how social media is a great way to connect with people everywhere. You’ll be able to see brian’s work in an upcoming video for Yella Beezy & Trapboy. You can follow Brian on instagram at @neonlightartist_

Also we’re giving a shoutout to Matt Srum. Matt and his cousin have created a game called Lab Chaos. In this game you get to control an adorable blob named Fleck through a dangerous laboratory. Because of Fleck’s shape you’re able to flip, float and fly through levels as you master challenges. Matt said the game has over 212,000 downloads worldwide.