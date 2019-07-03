Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, July 3

Do you like to sing at the top of your lungs on or off key? Take our vocal talents to Big Box Karaoke for #Winning Wednesday’s. For $20 you receive one entree, a house drink and 2 hours of karaoke. What songs would be on your playlist? For details click here.



Grab the family for a trip of a lifetime to space…the final frontier. The Rogers Public Library is hosting a Star Trek marathon all week long. Wednesday’s movie is “Star Trek:First Contact.” The movie marathon starts at 6:00 p.m. All ages are welcome. There will be free popcorn and drinks will be available. For details click here.



Everything is awesome in Rogers. Happening now, Elevate Gaming is hosting a LEGO Mania camp. Your kids can play LEGO video games or work on becoming a LEGO master with building bricks. The supervised camp lasts until 4:00 p.m., registration is required. Click here for details.



As you gather to celebrate July 4th, make sure you stay safe. More than 10,000 people get hurt from fireworks every year. Here are some things you need to know before using fireworks:

Read the label and instructions of every package

Have a working fire extinguisher and water hose on standby

Do not alter or combine fireworks

Fireworks rules in NWA vary by city and county. For a list of ordinances you need to follow during the holiday click here.