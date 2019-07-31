Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, July 31

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for Wednesday, July 31 sponsored by A and W.

The King’s Mouth is an installation by Wayne Coyne frontman for The Flaming Lips. A surreal and immersive installation, King’s Mouth is an enormous metallic head beckoning visitors to crawl inside its foam mouth, kick back, and experience a cascading LED lightshow synchronized to exclusive Flaming Lips music. You have the opportunity to see this installation that is on display at the Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. For more information about this exhibition including the hours when it’s available to the public, click here.

You’re invited to socialize with Northwest Arkansas’ fastest growing group of business professionals. You can meet and mingle with the Masterminds of Biz at Las Fajitas in Springdale from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. This event is all about networking, so bring your business card and rub shoulders with like-minded individuals. For more information, click here.

Dr. Megan Turk’s Softball Instruction is holding a defensive academy at Walker Park in Fayetteville from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Athlete’s will work on defensive fundamentals skills. Beginner, intermediate, and advanced skill levels are all welcome to attend. You can sign up in advance or just show up. The cost $20 per athlete. For more information, click here.

It’s time to get Sonora Elementary looking beautiful for back to school. Even if you don’t attend Sonora Elementary, you can bring your family bring your gardening tools. Snacks and ice cold water will be provided. That event is happening from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

It’s mid-week, but you can party like it’s the weekend. “Sublime with Rome” will rock the Walmart AMP tonight. The gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Music starts at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are still available. For more information, click here.