Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, July 8

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, July 8 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
If you’re looking for something for the kids to do this summer, here’s a reminder that Trike Theatre in Bentonville is hosting virtual camps for the rest of the month. Some of their remaining camps include a “Harry Potter” camp and a Dungeons & Dragons-themed camp. Trike Theatre offers classes for Pre-k all the way to 12th grade.
Calling all artists! You can join Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art for an hour of art making today at their sketchbook club. This week’s guest instructor is Arkansas Artist Markeith Woods. Markeith will lead guests through the process of sketching their own customized patterns, exploring line, shape, and color. The sketchbook club will meet today at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Is your bicycle in need of a tune-up before you feel safe hitting the trails this summer? You’re in luck! Bentonville Brewing Company and Play Tri Rogers have partnered to bring you Bikes & Brews. These events are happening on Wednesdays throughout the summer, Just bring your bike to Bentonville Brewing Company for a free tune up between 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. There are drink specials while you wait, if you are so inclined.
Sticking with the theme of bikes, some sad news for bike enthusiasts. Bentonville Bike Fest for 2020 has been canceled. The event had been rescheduled to take place August 7-9. Organizers said that after careful consideration, the decision was made to cancel this year’s event and put the focus on planning Bentonville Bike Fest 2021.