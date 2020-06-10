Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, June 10

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, June 10 sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.

Local artists are using their work to inspire others in a time of crisis. We’ve mentioned Crystal Bridges’ and The Momentary’s Social Connecting Campaign a few times and how you can be involved. Now, the work from 9 artists can now be seen at UAMS Northwest in Fayetteville. The project is meant to inspire those individuals who are vulnerable to the negative effects of isolation, including patients in hospitals and senior living facilities. For more details on how you can contribute to this project, click here.

The Walmart Museum is hosting another session of their concert series “Live at the Five & Dime.” This time, it’s a virtual event that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. Plus, the event is a double bill of Northwest Arkansas jazz groups! At 6:00 p.m., you can enjoy the acoustic swing quartet “Hogtown Hot Club,” and then at 6:30 p.m., you can listen to Chris Teal & Quintopus. To join and hear the concert, just check out the Walmart Museum’s Facebook Live Stream.

The job market has become challenging since Covid-19 and the Fayetteville Public Library wants to help. They are offering a session each Wednesday in June on how to use the learning express library to help achieve your job and career goals. The session is great for the first time job seeker and the experienced professional. The session begins today at 3:00 p.m. If you miss it, there will be another session offered next Wednesday. For more information, click here.

The Mount Sequoyah center in Fayetteville is offering “food to go” for families who are wanting a fresh, hot meal. Meals are fifteen dollars $15 per person or $55 for a family of 4. On their menu this week are entrees like Quinoa Stuffed Bell Pepper, Baby Back Ribs, Grilled Salmon, & Beef-Tips. You need to order by noon on the day that you would like to arrange for curbside pickup of your food. For more information and a full menu, click here.