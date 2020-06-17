Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, June 17

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, June 17 sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.
Happening from 11:45 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. the Association of Fundraising Professionals is hosting a virtual event to discuss how fundraisers have shifted to having successful virtual events The event is free for members and $10 for non-members.
From 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. artist Amy Eichler is hosting a free, online, all ages painting class where participants will learn how to paint a tiger. Registration is required for this event which will include a step-by-step demonstration.
7hills Homeless Center is requesting donations of men’s and women’s jeans and pants.They are also in need of canned meat, beans, veggies, fruit, and peanut butter. If you would like to donate, you can drop these items off at the homeless center which is located on School Avenue in Fayetteville. The center does currently have space and sorting limitations.
The City of Fayetteville is taking a cautious approach to resuming access to park amenities. The city is working to balance health and safety concerns with public demand for resumed access to services. Fayetteville’s Parks & Recreation division has announced that Youth Baseball & Adult Softball practice & games will return to city parks following a phased reopening schedule. The schedule includes practice resuming for Youth Baseball ages 9 & older. Adult Softball will also make a return. Youth Baseball for 8 & younger will not resume this season.