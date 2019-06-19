Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, June 19

The City of Fayetteville is holding a Blood Drive Wednesday, June 19.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will be set up around the Fayetteville Square.

The organization reminds you that every two seconds someone needs blood.

Bite NW Arkansas is seeking volunteers.

This is LPGA’s three night food festival hosted at 8th Street Market in Bentonville, June 26 – 28.

With the growth of the event, organizers are looking for more than 80 volunteers each night.

The Walmart Museum, Downtown Bentonville Inc., and the University of Arkansas Department of Music are partnering to bring you “Live at the Five & Dime.”

The event will take place in front of the Walmart Museum beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Ozark Holistic Center invites you to “Walk with the Doc” tonight at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Fayetteville. The center will be available to walk, talk and answer questions about their holistic approach to health care.

The event takes place from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

A long time ago… In a library not so far away…teens in grades 5th – 12th were invited to a free interactive screening of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

You’re can wear a costume and enjoy free popcorn.

Plus, every person will receive a bag of props and a script to be used during the screening of the film which is rated pg-13.