Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, June 24

Calling all artists! You can join Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art for an hour of artmaking at their sketchbook club. This week’s prompt is to draw “a view from a window.” Take some time before the event to sketch in response to the theme. Then come to the Zoom event ready to share your work. The sketchbook club will meet at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Here’s an event happening Friday, June 26, but you need to get your tickets now before they sell out. It’s time for the The Bentonville Bayou Bash & Dash. The event is being presented by the Bentonville Chamber of Commerce and here’s how it works: Once you purchase your tickets you will drop by Orchards Park to pick up your boil anytime Friday between 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. You can also tune into the live stream for live music and a lip sync battle. Tickets are $25 for chamber members and $35 for non-members.
The Walmart AMP and the City of Rogers will go ahead with the Annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. The 5th Annual July 4th Fireworks Spectacular will be a socially distant celebration visible from parking lots surrounding the Walmart AMP including the Pinnacle Mall Parking Lot . Because of the pandemic, certain restrictions are in place. For example, the AMP will be closed to the public during the fireworks. And, there will be no on-site family fun activities or performances by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. Fireworks will be launched at 9:30 p.m. and radio station Kix 104 will provide a patriotic-themed playlist.
Two popular programs in Fayetteville are canceled amid Covid-19 concerns. The city announcing the Gulley Park Summer Concert Series will not be happening. Wilson Park Public Pool will also be closed for the season. If you registered for swim lessons or for the swim team. You will be issued a full refund. City leaders say they look forward to continuing these summer programs next year.