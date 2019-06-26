Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, June 26

The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P & G is in full swing and there’s something for everyone, even the smallest tournament spectators. Happening until 3:00 P.M., kids can explore the Walmart & Always Live #likeagirl Discovery Green where S.T.E.A.M. comes to play. The tent features hands-on activities in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

There’s also crafts, healthy snacks and a viewing deck on the 16th green. The Discovery Green is open throughout tournament week and free to all spectators.

If you’re looking for an event to get the family outside, head to the Bentonville Farmer’s Market. There will be fresh food, crafts and more on the Bentonville Square starting at 4:00 P.M. This family friendly market will last until 7:00 P.M.

B ees buzzing, ants crawling and spiders spinning are featured at the Creepy Crawlers event happening at Amazeum at 5:00 P.M. You can explore the world of insects and their relatives as well as meet entomologists from the University of Arkansas You can also see local insects like butterflies and leaf litter bugs. There will be hands on activities and giveaways until 7:00 P.M.

Teens are invited to the Fayetteville Public Library for Teen Open Mic Night. The event will take place in the lobby. The library will provide the microphone and the teens will provide the talent. Registration is encouraged but walk-ups are also welcome. The event will last from 5:30 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Texas singer-songwriter Jordan Whitmore will be performing at JJ’s Grill on Dickson Street. She is promoting her upcoming EP “Good Things.” Her sound ranges from Sheryl Crow-esque to blues-rock

And you can hear her starting at 5:00 P.M.