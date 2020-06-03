Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, June 3

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, June 3 sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.

Grab your running shoes, today is the National Running Day, and one thing you can do locally is participate in a 5K on your own and attend a live or virtual yoga class from Yoga Story. Once you’re done tag Yoga Story on social media and you’ll be entered to win a prize from Lululemon. For more information, click here.

As Summer break rolls along, many families are looking for things for their kiddos to do. The libraries in our area are an excellent resource – especially for online events! The Rogers Public Library is offering many virtual events for kids of all ages and their families. Including a baby classes & “STEAM” programming tomorrow afternoon. For more information, click here.

Speaking of things for your kiddos to do this summer, registration is now open for the Community Creative Center’s Camps which start next week. Students are organized into 2 age groups, 6 – 9 and 10 – 14. The camps last a week and all art supplies are included in the $100 camp fee. Supplies can be picked up via curbside. For more information, click here.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and The Momentary have an ongoing ‘Social Connecting Campaign’ to help those who may be suffering from the effects of isolation during the Coronavirus Pandemic, Local artists have created drawings in response to the word “Together.” Their art has been printed on postcards. You are invited to write a message of hope on the postcards and they will be distributed folks struggling with isolation. For more information including pickup and drop off locations, click here.