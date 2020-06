During the Coronavirus pandemic, we’ve all been enjoying live stream DJ events and concerts. Plus, we’ve been dancing like no one is watching. Now, you have the opportunity to dance with your friends while staying socially distant.

Watch as Bo Counts joins Good Day NWA to tell us more about the upcoming “Drive-In Dance Party!,” and why it’s important to show your support for the local community.

