Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, March 11

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, March 11.

Pack Rat Outdoor Center’s popular Pint Nights are returning. This is the first one of the season. The event is Wednesday, March 11 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Proceeds go to support the Buffalo River Foundation. There will be food, drinks, music, giveaways and more. The event is for those 21+, and there is a suggested donation of $10. For more information, click here.

There is a social hour happening at the Holler in Bentonville. Echelon NWA is a group of emerging leaders inspired by the Salvation Army. You can join them and learn more about how you can make a difference through the Salvation Army. The Happy Hour is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Dress for Success is inviting you to learn the fundamentals to defend yourself from a potential predator in the event of an attack. Their Women’s Self Defense Workshop will be focused on basic self-defense techniques that are easy to implement. The workshop will take place from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Dress for Success space inside Frisco Station Mall in Rogers. For more information, click here.

The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell is doing something a little different… music! Musician Dale Stokes will be there to perform from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Reminder that it is a comedy club, so there will probably be a few jokes involved in his set. This is a perfect spot to meet up with friends for the perfect pick-me-up to get you through the rest of the week. For more information, click here.

The largest fundraising gala for the American Diabetes Association is postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The annual Kiss a Pig Gala will no longer take place this weekend. In a Facebook post, the American Diabetes Association of Arkansas said, “The safety of the people we serve, our vendors, supporters and participants continue to be our number one priority.” The post goes on to say a date has already been set in the Fall at the same venue for the event. Robin Thicke is still set to perform. And, the new date will also coincide with the ADA’s 80th anniversary…adding another element of celebration. To link to the announcement, click here.