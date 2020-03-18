Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, March 18

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, March 18 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Watch as Good Day NWA reveals TheatreSquared’s 15th Anniversary Season. For more information on the season and how you can purchase a season subscription, click here.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art may be closed, but there are still plenty of ways for you to connect with Crystal Bridges and art. You can even still enjoy a virual reality tour right at home. According to it’s website, you can explore the museums gallery and even step inside one of the museum’s most iconic artworks, “Kindred Spirits” by Asher B. Durand. For more information, click here.

We have been tracking the schools and restaurants across the area that are continuing to provide lunches for students. Here’s a look at bus delivery locations for the Fayetteville School District. Lunches for students ages 18 and under will be available at the bus stop locations and at the times that you can see on our screen. We will have this list available on our website as well. For additional information and a detailed look at this schedule, click here.

The 202 Hogeye Marathon will join numerous other events in an attempt to protect runners, volunteers and emergency medical personnel by putting your health and safety first.

You must submit your planned race route and have it approved. You have until May 16 to submit. Then, upon verification of the submitted virtual runs, shirts and finisher medals will be mailed to runners or distributed locally. For more rules and regulations for the Virtual Hogeye Marathon, click here.

