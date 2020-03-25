Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, March 25

Many local companies and organizations are providing resources to community members during this time of need. Watch as we take a look at a few of those as we show you what’s happening in NWA on Wednesday, March 25 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Rick’s Bakery is asking for your support to send breakfast, lunch and/or snacks to those working on our frontlines during the Covid-19 Pandemic. This includes lunch for health care workers, emergency services, fire departments, police departments and more. If you would like to help out, contact Jennifer at 479-263-2494.

The Hive in Bentonville is also providing dinner for anyone working in the hospitality industry in Northwest Arkansas. This is a take out service starting at 4:00 p.m. Chef Matthew McClure says that all you need to do is pull up outside and staff will come to your car. The menu includes salad, braised brisket, mashed potatoes and raspberry cobbler. For more information, click here.

Check out this list of others who are providing resources to the community:

Tippi Toes Northwest Arkansas is a dance studio in Rogers and they are offering virtual dance classes during social distancing. The team at Tippi Toes says that last weekend their team spent 25 hours in the studio getting content available for our customers online. Plus, the first week of dance class is free to anyone in the community. For more information, click here.

There are a growing number of families being asked to remain in their homes. At School of Rock, the health and safety of their students is their top priority. So, they have launched a virtual, one-on-one music education program that allows students to take lessons remotely. If you have ever wanted to learn a musical instrument and want to reach out to school of rock, click here for Fayetteville and click here for Rogers/Bentonville.