Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, March 4

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, March 4 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

If you’re looking to pick up some seasonal work, Arvest Ballpark is hiring for part-time positions at a Hiring Event that’s happening from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the stadium. They are looking for friendly, reliable staff ages 16 & up. No experience necessary. Additional information can be found HERE.

In the final home game of the season the Razorback Men’s Basketball Team will take on the LSU Tigers. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. There are tickets still remaining for the game. Arkansas brings a record of 18 – 11 to Bud Walton Arena. LSU is 020 – 9. Tickets and information can be found HERE.

You’re invited to join Native American Storyteller Robert Lewis & Native American Artist & Composer Elisa Harkins for an evening of performance and discussion at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The event is titled “Indigenous Stories, Working as a Native Artist.” The event is free, but registration is recommended and it’s being presented in partnership with NWACC’s Spring Arts & Culture Festival. For more information, click here.



Guest Jazz Guitarist John Stowell will give a one-night concert at the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall on the University of Arkansas campus. Mr. Stowell is known for his energetic and technical playing. The concert will last from 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

It’s March, and if you haven’t done it yet, perhaps you need to “march” on over to the Nines in Bentonville for some trivia. There will be 3 different rounds of trivia at the event which is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.