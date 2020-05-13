Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, May 13

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, May 13 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Here’s a chance for musicians to show off their talents. Visit Bentonville in partnership with Haxton Road Studios has launched a Songwriter Contest for Northwest Arkansas Musicians. It’s open to amateur and professional songwriters and participants will have to write a song about Bentonville or Northwest Arkansas. The winner will get a 2 hour session at Haxton Road Studios as well as media promotion of their work and other prizes. If you’re curious and want more information, click here.

Every week we’ve been featuring Apple Seeds in our healthy cooking segments. As of today, Apple Seeds is also featured on PBS. They premiered their “Cooking in the Schools” program on PBS this morning If you missed it, don’t worry! Click here for a link to the segment.

The pandemic is also affecting our furry friends and the NWA Partnership for Animal Welfare members are are working tirelessly during this time to help. If you want to lend a helping “paw,” this group is accepting donations of unopened bags of dog & cat food, cleaning supplies, and litter. Donations are being accepted on Wednesdays & Saturdays for the rest of the month of May. On Wednesday, May 13 the drive-through drop off is from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the “Best Friends Animal Society” in Fayetteville. For more information, click here.

The Walmart Museum is hosting another session of their concert series “Live at the Five & Dime.” This time, it’s a virtual event that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home, and the event features UA Music Faculty Guitar Instructor, Jake Hertzog. To participate in the concert, just check out the Walmart Museum’s Facebook Live Stream. The concert will be live from 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

As a reminder today (May 13) is the last day that KNWA is partnering with the United Way of Northwest Arkansas for a Text-a-Thon. It’s a 48-hour campaign to help those in our area impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic. You can show your support by texting “Covid19NWA” to 71777. You can also donate to the United Way of NWA COVID-19 Relief Fund right now online. 100 percent of your donation will stay right here in Northwest Arkansas. The goal is to raise $20,000 in 48 hours.