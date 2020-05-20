Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, May 20

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, May 20 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Memorial Day Weekend will mark a time when we will remember and give hanks for those who have served an sacrificed for our nation. Volunteers are still needed for the Memorial Day Roll Call of Honor at the Fayetteville National Cemetery. You are invited to sign up for one 20 minute shift on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday. If you’d like to sign up for a shift, click here.

Brick Fields Blues Therapy is Northwest Arkansas’s longest running weekly live music event. They continue the series on Wednesday, May 20 and you can participate from the comfort of your own home. The virtual concert will feature a mix of Arkansas blues and roots music, and they kick off at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Like many places, the Shiloh Museum in Springdale is looking forward to welcoming guests back. In the meantime, why not tune in to the Shiloh Museum’s YouTube Feed from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. to watch a presentation on the early history of wine-making in the Italian community of Tontitown, Arkansas. The presentation is titled “Tontitown, Grapes, & Prohibition.” For more information, click here.

Here’s something else you can do from the comfort of your home. You can read article in “Outside Magazine Online that features Northwest Arkansas. The title says it all: “Northwest Arkansas is an Adventure Paradise.” The article features our region from Bella Vista all the way down to Fayetteville, and they even throw in a bit about Hot Springs. So, if you are missing the chance to venture outdoors, perhaps this is a great way to plan your next excursion in the coming months. You can read the article by clicking here.