Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, May 27

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, May 27 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Here’s something fun for your little one to do at home. This one is especially for the Pre-K age group. Miss Jules, also known as Shaky Bugs gets kids up and moving with an interactive video. Where you can make your own shaker, stretch and sing along. This is episode 4 in the series. to view more of these interactive videos, click here.

Arts Live Theatre is holding virtual auditions for a couple of upcoming online performances. Wednesday, May 27 is the last day to send in a video audition for “The Show Must Go Online” and you have one more week to audition for “The Tempest.” Arts Live Theatre is offering several other opportunities for Pre-K all the way through senior high students. To get involved and to see additional details, click here.

The Walmart Museum is hosting another session of their concert series “Live at the Five and Dime.” This time, it’s a virtual event that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home, and the event features the acoustic swing quartet – “Hogtown Hot Club.” The concert will be live from six to six-thirty today. To participate in the concert and for more information, click here.

You may have heard of “Blake Street” in Bentonville and you might be curious about it. Now, you have a chance to have some of those questions answered as they are hosting an online conversation called “On the Spot.” The featured members will discuss topics from curating art exhibits to providing masks to health workers. This virtual event will last from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.